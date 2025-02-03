Ooni ventured outside the pizza oven category with its latest product, the Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer. It aims to revolutionize the entire mixing process in baking with a spiral mixing action at the heart of its design.

This is for those who want to elevate their baking experience and feel like a pro at home. The machine mimics the movement of professional bakery mixers and is not your traditional stand mixer. Instead, you get a consistent even kneading that can handle up to 3.3 pounds of dough.

The result? The perfect elasticity that’s often a hit-and-miss moment on window pane tests with home baking. Ooni’s Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer relies on a spiral mixer and not the planetary type, common in KitchenAid mixers with the dough hook attachment rotating around a stationary mixing bowl.

On the contrary, a spiral mixer does the opposite with the bowl staying in place and the hook doing all the hard work. This is a better option when it comes to kneading very thick dough for bread or pizza. But industrial spiral mixers are not only bulky and massive they are also expensive.

Ooni saw an opportunity to bring this machine to your home kitchen in a sleek and minimalist design. The Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer features a cast aluminum body with a 7.3 Qt. stainless steel, dishwasher-safe bowl, and a user-friendly digital interface to set timers and adjust mixing speed. It also has a tilting head for easy removal of the bowl and the spiral hook & breaker bar combo offers dual-kneading action that produces long gluten strands. Other attachments include a Flexible Beater and a Geared Whisk.

Images courtesy of Ooni