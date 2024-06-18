TYGER AUTO’s 16-in-1 Multifunctional Shovel is ideal for camping, survival, off-road, emergency situations, and more. It packs a lot of functionality in a compact and foldable design that’s built tough to handle heavy tasks.

This shovel is forged to last from military grade solid carbon steel and aerospace grade anodized aluminum tubes. Its functionality comes from its unique instant switch mechanism that allows you to switch between tools. Simply pull the slider to switch modes in seconds.

Aside from being a shovel, TYGER AUTO’s 16-in-1 Multifunctional Shovel also works as a saw, a hammer, axe, screwdriver, wire cutter, fire starter, hacksaw, and knife. It also serves as a knife, hook, hoe, ice pick, ruler, whistle, disgorger, and even as a bottle opener. It’s the ideal companion when hiking, backpacking, fishing, gardening, hunting, and more.

The shovel itself, which has the saw, wire cutter, axe, ruler, hammer, hoe, and hook integrated into its frame, folds down for portable carry. Meanwhile, the other smaller tools are stored in the stick’s removable tubular frame for safekeeping so when attached together, they form as one long stick. This versatility also allows for compact and easy storage of the tools, making you store them in pieces rather than bringing one long stick along.

Cadets, scouts, and military personnel can benefit from TYGER AUTO’s 16-in-1 Multifunctional Shovel’s many functions. Plus, it can easily be stored for compact storage inside its dedicated bag and weighs very light at merely 2.3kg. TYGER AUTO’s 16-in-1 Multifunctional Shovel comes with a no-hassle warranty for U.S. customers against manufacturer defect.

Images courtesy of TYGER AUTO