When backpacking or camping out, it’s always best to invest in a durable and functional shelter. One that offers protection and comfort especially under unpredictable weather conditions. We’re talking about the Hornet OSMO tent from Nemo Equipment. It’s tough and ultra-lightweight so it doesn’t weigh you down during treks.

This tent boasts high-performance, proprietary OSMO poly-nylon ripstop fabric made from 100% PFAS-free recycled yarns. The fabric meets flame retardancy standards sans the use of added chemicals. It also boasts 4x better water repellency and 3x less stretch when wet. This way, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable during a downpour.

Moreover, the Hornet OSMO is an ultra-light shelter. The three-person tent weighs under two kg and the two-person at 0.91kg. The one person tent is extremely airy at just 26 ounces. It also sets up fast using a minimal pole structure and together with the Flybar volumizing pole clip, offers more head room and even fly tension distribution.

Meanwhile, volumizing guy-outs that connect the inner tent to the rainfly increase livable space as they pull the interior sidewalls outward. Likewise, triangulated reflective guy-outs and struts at corners enhance volume space at the feet and protect sleeping bags from tent wall condensation. Your camping gear also get amply storage through large doors and vestibules.

The Hornet OSMO features white privacy mesh at the side and black mesh at the top that turns transparent at night. Rounding up the features of this tent are the overhead Nightlight Pocket for a lantern and Gatekeeper one-handed tie-backs for the tent door. This tent packs down to a portable size inside a rectangular stuff sack called the Divvy Cube.

Images courtesy of Nemo Equipment