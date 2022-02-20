With EV versions of popular platforms out there, it’s only a matter of time before a carmaker’s entire catalog gets the sustainable treatment. However, the timeframe is unclear. If your checklist includes characteristics such as vintage charm, legendary status, and emission-free, Twisted Automotive has that covered.

As a one-stop shop for all things Land Rover Defender, they’re taking matters in-house to please their clientele. According to the renowned customization outfit, the eco-friendly upgrade option is available for 90, 110, and 130 models. Thus, if you own any of these and want to switch from fossil fuels to battery-electric, this is it.

Since the process intends to keep essentially everything but the engine intact, owners should not worry about their ride’s iconic aesthetics. Twisted Automotive shares that the batteries will be fitted between the chassis rails and underneath the hood. Moreover, the range depends on the trim.

The class-leading configuration should deliver a little over 200 miles on a full charge. The electric powertrain of their Land Rover Defenders output 268 bhp and 885 lb-ft of torque. There are two driving modes: Eco and Sport. Twisted Automotive ensures all conversions retain their off-road chops, such as four-wheel drive with high and low settings.

Likewise, these machines boast IP67-rated protection for their electric systems. Thus, overlanding enthusiasts can still tackle bodies of water, courtesy of the maximum wading depth of 35.43 inches. Twisted Automotive equips these Defenders with 18-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tires, in-house brakes, and a progressive suspension setup.

Its cabin welcomes black/tan leather upholstery on the essential parts. Then there’s the bespoke steering wheel, a new infotainment system, and a metallic gray coat with a black roof for the exterior. Twisted Automotive says the electric conversion generally takes two weeks to complete.

Images courtesy of Twisted Automotive