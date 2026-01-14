Most charging stations appear very utilitarian, so they end up on the work desk or the bedside table, far from where guests can see them. Twelve South opted out of this silhouette with its latest charging accessory that debuted at CES 2026. Called the Valet, it blends style and function in a sleek and elegant design that effortlessly fits into any home decor or setup.

It offers wireless charging while disguised as a catchall for small everyday carry items, including keys, watches, and more. This new piece of leather-wrapped tech features a 36W Qi2 magnetic charger that can power most of Apple’s latest smartphones, including the iPhone 12 and newer models. It can also charge other Qi2-compatible devices, such as the Google Pixel 10 series.

The Valet shares similarities with Twelve South’s previous charging station, the HiRise 3. But whereas the latter has a dedicated spot to charge an Apple Watch or AirPods, the Valet does not. Instead, the space is free to hold EDC items for quick and easy access, making it a great addition to the foyer, entryway, or family living room.

It features a sturdy build and a hefty metal base that ensures a secure grip on any surface. It has slightly raised edges to keep devices centered during use. This is especially handy when charging phones so they don’t fall off. Conveniently, it features a USB-C port at the bottom for charging another device or plugging into a secondary charger.

Moreover, the Valet features rubber cable management grooves for securing the device’s power cord. It also has a discreet LED indicator that shows the charging status. This charging station is available in black and silver colorways.

Images courtesy of Twelve South