Wind turbines make up for solar panels’ lack of efficiency in generating power at night or during cloudy conditions. For home energy, the market offers cheap miniature models to large-scale ones that cost thousands of dollars. Yet, outdoor adventurers often prefer solar panels given the reputation of portable wind turbines as being finicky and unreliable. But Canadian-based Aurea Technologies says its Shine 2 turbine is different. It may be lightweight and portable, but boasts a 50W power generator that works tirelessly rain or shine, day or night.

Built from the success of the original 2021 launch, it delivers 75W of USB-C charging (an upgrade from the original’s 13W via USB-A). It can charge mobile devices, from laptops, cameras, phones, to power stations, making it a viable portable power solution.

Shine 2 continuously generates power and charge devices with winds from 8 mph to 28 mph. It’s ideal for use in coastal, mountainous, or in wide open spaces, where wind is consistent. It runs on a rechargeable 12,000 mAh internal battery that you can top up ahead of time at home or in the field. The battery’s versatility conveniently converts the turbine into a power bank.

Another upgrade is the built-in charge controller that improves efficiency even through rapid changes to wind speed. The company calls this system Maximum Power Point Tracking, or MPPT.

Shine 2 also works with a companion Bluetooth-connected app for settings management. The app shows the battery state, power generation, and performance. This wind turbine is weatherproof and turns automatically into the wind no matter its direction. It is lightweight at just three pounds and packs down with blades folded in to about the size and shape of a reusable water bottle.

Images courtesy of Aurea Technologies