Using water to purify air, or hydro-purification technology, is not really something new as it’s been around five years or so. But the products released thus far aren’t very advanced yet. This means, they have limited functionality and most can only trap dirt and dust, not debris. Not the SWASHER PRO, which provides efficient air purification thanks to its advanced dual-cleaning power.

Despite its small size, this filter-free air purifier features double vortex technology and electrostatic precipitation. The latter traps ultrafine dust to everyday particles using carbon fiber electrodes that release electricity into the air to energize fine dust particles. These charged particles become easily drawn to the swirling water surface that acts like a sweeping dust collector.

Meanwhile, the double vortex (one in air and the other in water) works double time to pull-in pollutants. The air vortex pulls them in, while the water vortex captures and traps them. Heavy dust or debris spins down into the vortex. Impressively, the SWASHER PRO captures a wide range of pollutants from PM 0.01 to 100, including smoke, harmful gases, pet dander, dust mite allergens, mold spores, and more.

Moreover, it works silently in the background and takes just 30 minutes to purify air in a room. It has no disposable parts, easy to clean, and not sensitive to water quality. This means it uses either tap water, rainwater, seawater, river water, hard water, and even muddy water. It needs just 900 ml of water per week, making it both economical and eco-friendly.

The SWASHER PRO has touch buttons to adjust the fan speed, LED brightness, and toggle through five background light colors. Meanwhile, its Auto Mode continuously monitors air quality and adjusts fan speed to ensure optimal purification.

Images courtesy of SWASHER