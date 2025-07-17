Contaminated or poor-quality bathing water can dry out the skin and hair, cause skin allergies, or lead to respiratory problems. Some countries use bleach to clean their water supply which is highly dangerous. Filter machines are far safer options, but can be challenging to set up and can be power hungry too. The Rorra Filtered Showerhead offers a simpler but effective approach with its plug-and-play design.

It offers a tool-free installation (a quick attachment is all it takes) and it gets to work right away. It removes chlorine, other heavy metals and chemicals, using advanced filtration. The filtration system underwent rigorous testing in accordance with NSF/ANSI 177 Standards at multiple third-party labs.

The Rorra Filtered Showerhead uses a precise combination of US-made KDF-55 Media and Calcium Sulfite to significantly reduce chlorine and other contaminants including chloramine, iron, lead, chromium, copper and more. It’s “designed with the most media in its category (240g) – over 30% more than average comparable systems.” It results in 89% chlorine reduction over the filter’s 90-day lifespan. The filter requires change after it reaches its life cycle for better filtration.

Made from high-quality and durable ABS plastic, it has a built-in thread-stop system for a perfect seal and quick filter changes and built using an optimized face design. Its face features precision protruded jets to deliver optimal coverage and powerful flow.

The Rorra Filtered Showerhead fits all standard U.S. showers at a measurement of 6″ D x 6″ H. It consumes 2.5 gallons of water per minute (GPM) and features a sleek and modern design that seamlessly blends in any bathroom setup.

