The K-25 Cooling Blanket is for hot sleepers, night sweat sleepers, or those struggling to get a good night’s rest in the heat. It promotes restful, comfortable deep sleep with its buttery-soft fabric that stays cool throughout the night, no matter how much you twist and turn in bed.

It provides a long-lasting cooling effect that, according to the manufacturer, lasts and resets every time you move. Additionally, it is lightweight and moisture-wicking, so you stay dry and comfortable every time. Not just as a blanket, you can also use it as a duvet or comforter.

So, how does the K-25 Cooling Blanket work? It’s thanks to its innovative fabric equipped with FrostFiber technology. It’s a premium blend of nylon and spandex that cools the skin upon contact. It also helps regulate body temperature throughout the night. Hence, its cooling effect is best felt with direct skin contact.

On the surface, the blanket feels insanely cold to the touch at >0.4. It also dissipates heat, so it remains cool, and is fast-drying, so it retains its smoothness and lightweight structure. The blanket also features premium hypoallergenic down-alternative fill. It’s a high-quality microfiber fill that feels just like luxury down.

Then the flexible, tear-free box-quilt physically sections off the microfiber fill, so it doesn’t clump or shift to the bottom of the bed every time you move. The K-25 Cooling Blanket is washable, odor-free, and available in Twin / Twin XL, Full / Queen, and King / Cali King sizes. It is also available in the colors Arctic Blue, Glacier Gray, and Off-White.

Images courtesy of K-25 Los Angeles/Solo-RM