Snacking on ice cubes and enjoying a refreshing, chilled drink anytime and anywhere is always a welcome treat on a hot day. However, unless you have a bucket full of ice cubes already in storage, you’d have to wait until the freezer or ice maker finishes a batch. This is where the Miocube comes in handy. It reduces wait time and makes ice cubes both indoors and outdoors.

This device seamlessly blends retro-chic aesthetic and high-quality performance in a compact and portable form, designed for adventures. It offers both speed and quantity, delivering 12 perfectly shaped ice cubes in just 12 minutes.

Miocube strikes the perfect balance between speed and energy efficiency via an optimized cooling system. Its high-density evaporator operates quietly and features 12 freezing pillars that produce enough ice for two large glasses.

Moreover, what sets this ice maker apart from its heavier, bulkier, or larger counterparts is that it works with any liquid. It not only freezes potable water, but also other beverages. Think milk, different fruit juices, and even brewed coffee. The ice basket, water reservoir cover, and internal baffles are removable for easy cleanup and maintenance.

Additionally, cubes come out in a perfect bullet shape every time, thanks to a frictionless internal harvesting system featuring nonstick freezing prongs that release the cubes effortlessly into the basket. Conveniently, Miocube features a sleek, vintage-inspired, and contoured design that fits seamlessly into any occasion.

Its heavy-duty, ergonomic handle makes transport easy, whether it’s to the garden, the porch, or out to an outdoor adventure. This ice maker supports AC (110-240V) and DC (12V/24V) power, making it a reliable outdoor companion.

Images courtesy of Miocube