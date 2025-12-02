Just when we thought flexible display technology had hit its peak, Samsung shares a teaser of what might be a new SKU under its Z series. With market rivals such as Huawei, Lenovo, and others constantly dropping fresh foldable hardware of various configurations, the South Korean firm is playing catch-up. Nonetheless, it’s doing so in the flashiest way with a teaser of the Z TriFold.

After much speculation, as well as a couple of leaks, we finally have something official to work with. Most people were probably thinking the YouTube video was just another fancy render. However, the press release is finally confirming the Z TriFold is real and is launching first in its home country next week. Other major markets will shortly follow thereafter.

It appears Samsung is keeping up with the competition, judging by just how slim this device is. Since the double-hinge setup delivers a massive 10-inch inner display, it also allows the manufacturer to shave off a bit more bulk. In fact, we’re looking at a thickness of only 3.9 mm at its thinnest section when fully open.

Equally impressive is the depth of 12.9 mm when both sides are closed. Expect vibrant colors and a slick 120 Hz refresh rate of the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels (exterior and inner). Premium build quality comes from the Armor Aluminum frame and titanium hinge housing.

At its core is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy (3 nm). “To match the powerful capabilities a screen of this size can provide, Galaxy Z TriFold is the first mobile phone to have standalone Samsung DeX available, meaning users can set up a full working environment from virtually anywhere, as noted in the press materials.

Images courtesy of Samsung