Twelve South’s PowerBug is a pocket-size true wireless charger. It literally doesn’t require cables unlike those that claimed to be wireless but still needs a wire to connect to the grid in order to work This device keeps the charging process neat and simple with its minimalist and user-friendly design.

It plugs directly to the electrical outlet via foldable prongs. It’s like a puck that protrudes from the wall with Qi2-compatible 35W coil inside. It functions like a MagSafe Qi-wireless charger that les you attach the phone directly for automatic wall-mounted charging. No docks, no hands, and no messy cables.

The PowerBug stays attached to the grid unless you purposefully remove it like you would an electrical plug. This results in a mess-free setup and frees up your table space for other essentials. It also makes it convenient to stream videos or do video calls while your hands are occupied. Think cooking a meal while watching a video guide.

Convenient as it sounds, this wall charger also has its disadvantages. Its size blocks other socket beside it and renders them useless. To make up for this caveat, the pug has an extra USB-C port on the bottom to plug another device, converting it into a wired charger.

Moreover, if the socket on your wall is at an awkward angle, then expect your viewing angle to be the same. The PowerBug needs to attach to a socket that’s not too high from the ground. Otherwise, you risk your phone falling and breaking. You also need to watch your step if the socket is too near the floor as you could bump on your phone along the way.

Images courtesy of Twelve South