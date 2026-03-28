Apple’s decision to ditch the titanium frame of previous-generation models for aluminum seems to be the wrong one. Even the most loyal fans of the American tech giant are not happy with the decision. With no word on whether this year’s hardware update will make another drastic change, Caviar offers the Blade Black Edition to tide us over.

For bespoke, extravagant smartphone customizations from Apple and Samsung, the Dubai-based firm is happy to oblige. Since the iPhone 17 Pro series is not living up to the expectations of discerning users, the Blade Black Edition is one of several alternatives for those with deep pockets. It is available for both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The lowest storage option is 256 GB, while the highest you can go is a whopping 2 TB. The software and functionality side remains intact, but the body receives an artisanal makeover. Of course, out goes the flimsy aluminum build, as aviation-grade titanium takes over. To give it a menacing stature, the metal welcomes a stealthy coat of black PVD.

Contrasting the dark backdrop of the Blade Black Edition are double gold electroplated (24K) inserts, as well as intricate decorative patterns. “The refined and intimidating design of the Blade smartphone is inspired by authentic Latin American culture,” writes Caviar.

At the center is a Daga de puño dagger, which would have been cooler if it were detachable and functional. Only 19 examples of the Blade Black Edition are available for purchase. If you want to see what this and other products look like in person, the brand has a showroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The exact address is Office 516, Tamani Arts Tower, Business Bay.

Images courtesy of Caviar