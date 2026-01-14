British sleep technology start-up Somni is on a mission to help people get better sleep using its innovative SomniBuds. It’s the “world’s smallest and most comfortable audio earbuds designed for sleep” that offers limitless playback with zero recharging.

One thing that users find inconvenient about using earbuds is the battery life. A day’s worth of use can easily deplete the battery, so it needs frequent recharging. Somni takes a curious approach with a device that doesn’t contain batteries or any other electronics. Hence, it is lightweight and measures just 3mm thick, 1/4 the size of other sleep earbuds.

The buds feel comfortable to wear and feature an articulated stem that softly flexes with the ear and sleep position. Despite being battery-free, SomniBuds offer unlimited audio playback thanks to external elements. It uses a slim, soft pad that goes under the pillow, mattress, or headboard, up to about 2 to 3 feet away. The pad connects to any audio source, like a phone or tablet, via Bluetooth and delivers clear sound to the buds using a magnetic field.

It connects to any audio app you already have, including Spotify, YouTube Music, Audible, or Calm, and it streams audio for as long as you want. Aside from the batteries, there are also no blinking lights or other aesthetic additions that could disrupt a good night’s rest. It also has a brick-shaped power supply and Bluetooth receiver that plugs into a wall socket.

Moreover, due to its flexible stem and thin size, the SomniBuds fit snugly in the ear and provide a protective seal against outside noise. The company says the buds deliver up to 37 dB of noise attenuation. This means it can mask outside noise with audio playback at low volume.

Images courtesy of Somni