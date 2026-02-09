For the tech-savvy people out there, are you interested in humanoid robotics? Most likely, many of you have already streamlined tasks at home with smart appliances and robotic cleaners. It seems a few companies already released their models, while others are also in the process of doing so. However, the surprise launch of Sprout might disrupt their timing.

So far, only a couple of manufacturers are actively selling their bipedal robot helpers. Some of these are ridiculously expensive and are intended for research and industrial purposes. Meanwhile, the rest are in the prototype stages, while others are close to commercial release.

Nevertheless, Fauna Robotics has nothing to worry about because Sprout appears remarkably unique. While it is indeed humanoid in configuration, the overall presentation is where this product shines. The product page calls it a modern platform for robotics development.

We can safely say that among the available and upcoming platforms, this is by far the friendliest-looking design. Sprout stands approximately 42 inches, which is roughly about the height of a 7-year-old kid. It then weighs about 50 lbs. and features a soft-touch exterior.

The aesthetics look like something straight out of a cartoon. With exceptional articulation, it can perform a wide range of movements and stay upright with the aid of cutting-edge technology. Among those listed are an IMU, 4x ToF sensors, and ZED 2i stereoscopic vision.

Sprout is packing a 64GB NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin AI computing platform and a 1 TB SSD. It’s an interactive companion with expressive motorized eyebrows and facial LED arrays. Videos of the robot in action show it reaching for items, running, dancing, and so much more.

Images courtesy of Fauna Robotics