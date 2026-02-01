Free your mind and your desk from clutter with the Modulo organizer. It’s more than an EDC tray. It’s also a smart desk companion that offers personalization through magnetic modules.

It features snap-on modules that cater to various needs, whether for audio playback, charging, illumination, and more. The magnetic modules attach to a single wooden base for endless functional possibilities. These include a bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, a USB-C charging dock, pen holder, sensors, ePaper monitor, smart notifier, and a touch light tower.

Modulo simplifies your setup one module at a time and lets you rearrange and expand modules as you see fit. It gets rid of the messy cables and relies on a single integrated power source. So you have a minimalist yet reliable smart desk companion.

This device boasts a wooden base that serves as an intelligent hub that manage power and communicate with modules and the smart app. The CNC-milled solid wood base features a smooth finish handcrafted in Italy. It’s built with gold-plated precision connectors rated for 50,000+ connections. This means it can handle years or limitless swapping without loose contacts.

Moreover, Modulo has a companion app that offers customization. You can choose what to show on your smart display, be it the charging status of your device, the song currently playing on the speaker, or notifications.

You can also adjust the lamp’s brightness or the speaker’s volume from the app. Modulo “is a living ecosystem that grows with you….Every module communicates, every function connects, giving you a unified experience that evolves with you.”

Images courtesy of Modulo Design Lab