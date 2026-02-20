If you pack a lot of gadgets on the road or during travels, then chances are you have a specific tech pouch for all your chargers and cables too. This setup seem organized, but not when they all get to work charging your devices. Then you have a messy sight, after which, you’d have to pack each back again. It’s an endless cycle, and one that A-Tech Go’s multifunctional wireless charger hopes to simplify.

This is a 3-in-1 charging system that supports universal Qi-wireless technology. This means it can charge any Qi-wireless devices and does so simultaneously. It can charge a phone, a wireless headphone, and a smartwatch, using only one cable and/or one power socket plugged to the local grid.