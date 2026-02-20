If you pack a lot of gadgets on the road or during travels, then chances are you have a specific tech pouch for all your chargers and cables too. This setup seem organized, but not when they all get to work charging your devices. Then you have a messy sight, after which, you’d have to pack each back again. It’s an endless cycle, and one that A-Tech Go’s multifunctional wireless charger hopes to simplify.
This is a 3-in-1 charging system that supports universal Qi-wireless technology. This means it can charge any Qi-wireless devices and does so simultaneously. It can charge a phone, a wireless headphone, and a smartwatch, using only one cable and/or one power socket plugged to the local grid.
A-Tech Go’s 3-in-1 multifunctional wireless charger features a 15W charging pad for phones, a 5W pad for wireless earbuds like AirPods (only supports MagSafe charging case), and a 2.5W charger for smart watches.
Once done charging, it folds away into a thin and travel-friendly size that slips inside your bag or luggage. It’s compact measuring just 3.3″ x 3.3″ x 1.2″ and each charging base nests over each other when folded. It remains slim even when opened at 6.9″ x 6.9″ x 0.28″.
A-Tech Go's 3-in-1 multifunctional wireless charger is powered via a USB-C cable with an input offering of 27W. This versatility allows you to plug it into any power source: an AC wall adapter, power bank, even to a laptop. It's made with ABS + PU leather to give it a sleek and professional design that adapts to any professional setup.
Images courtesy of A-Tech Go