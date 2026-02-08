A simple adjustment in lighting can change the ambiance in a room. Bright lights are for focus or study, while warm lights for rest or down time. CPRV design studio chose the latter for its first design for HAY, a playful lighting fixture called the Aplat Table Lamp.
CPRV takes on a minimalist approach with the design, turning paper crafts into functional lighting fixtures. It’s a lightweight, sculptural lamp crafted from folded paper. The design came about after studio owners Camille Paillard and Romain Voulet playfully experimented with paper.
“We wanted to shape the object with only a few folds. A bit like a piece of clothing that starts with a flat piece of fabric but forms a volume once assembled or worn,” they shared.
The Aplat Table Lamp takes on a minimal form, which consists of the folded sheets of paper, a discreet metal hook, and a rhombus-shaped base. It’s lightweight, making it easy to move around where needed.
Moreover, its diffused paper surface emits an ambient glow reminiscent of candlelight, adding warmth to any surroundings. It uses a replaceable standard LED bulb and powers on/off via an inline rocker switch.
The Aplat Table Lamp is available in two sizes. The smaller size is ideal for use on tables, shelves, or windowsills. Meanwhile, the larger size works as floor standing lamp.
The lamp comes flat-packed for home assembly, hence its name, “aplat,” which is French for “flat.” The assembly process encourages users to revel in the craft and process behind the design. It allows them to feel the product and relish on its transformation from a two-dimensional object with precise angles into a simple, graphic functional form.Check It Out
Images courtesy of HAY