A simple adjustment in lighting can change the ambiance in a room. Bright lights are for focus or study, while warm lights for rest or down time. CPRV design studio chose the latter for its first design for HAY, a playful lighting fixture called the Aplat Table Lamp.

CPRV takes on a minimalist approach with the design, turning paper crafts into functional lighting fixtures. It’s a lightweight, sculptural lamp crafted from folded paper. The design came about after studio owners Camille Paillard and Romain Voulet playfully experimented with paper.

“We wanted to shape the object with only a few folds. A bit like a piece of clothing that starts with a flat piece of fabric but forms a volume once assembled or worn,” they shared.