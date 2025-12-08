Musical instruments have pretty much kept their standard design for years. There might be some tweaks or avant-garde modifications from time to time, but the form and function are practically the same. For instance, let’s take the basic six-string acoustic guitar and its electric variant. Instead of a total overhaul, Cream Guitars presents the Davinci.

At first, it seems like your average electric guitar with a body shape that resembles a chunky lightning bolt. However, there’s some high-tech wizardry behind the scenes to help it stand out from the competition. The thing is, each musician has their personal preference when it comes to color and aesthetics.

Hence, this SKU allows users to change the hues and patterns. Hopefully, the Davinci will satisfy those who are fickle about how their guitar looks. The manufacturer is reportedly using E Ink Prism 3 technology. It covers the entire top surface of the body and cosmetically shifts on demand via Bluetooth.

The companion app lets you customize the shades and their distribution across 64 segments accordingly. This practically makes it the “first guitar in history that changes its color,” writes Cream Guitars. Professional artists who swap between several designs throughout their performance will benefit from this awesome gimmick.

As for the build quality, the Davinci features an aluminum headstock, a roasted maple techwood neck, 22 rosewood frets, block inlays, and a maple body. We also have custom Fishman Fluence pickups, and a Sony 3-way switch, among others. So far, the non-emissive, low-power display only supports the colors blue, red, green, black, yellow, orange, and white.

Images courtesy of Cream Guitars