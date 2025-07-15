With the help of celebrities, influencers, and social media, in general, what started as a quirky designer plush toy has become an international status symbol. The craze won’t die out anytime soon, which means the demand remains remarkably strong. Thus, CAVIAR gladly caters to hardcore fans of the franchise with the new Cabubu Collection.

Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung created the Labubu character for The Monsters series way back in 2015. The figures are primarily sold in blind boxes by Pop Mart. However, the merchandise wouldn’t become viral until 2024.

The Cabubu Collection features two of Samsung’s most recent flagship foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. As with any CAVIAR product, the devices receive bespoke upgrades that showcase the brand’s signature artisanal craftsmanship. No expense is spared when it comes to these customizations.

Starting with the Cabubu on Mars, you’re looking at a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 available in three internal storage options. From an aesthetic standpoint, we have a titanium frame with a unique back panel. Instead of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the back panel welcomes an opulent makeover.

Against a backdrop of black and red is a Cabubu rendered in 24K gold with fine jewelry enamel. It also uses genuine fragments sourced from the Muonionalusta meteorite for the mountains. Next is the Cabubu On Venus — another lavish take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7. Similar to the book-style foldable, it touts a titanium frame.

This rendition positions the grinning cosmic traveler amidst a Venusian landscape. Once again, 24K gold and jewelry-grade enamel form the intricate images. CAVIAR then incorporates fragments of the Muonionalusta meteorite. Keep in mind that the Cabubu Collection also comes with a stellar price point.

Images courtesy of CAVIAR