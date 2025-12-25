If you still stick a cable to your phone to charge, then it’s time to get in with the times. We’re talking going wireless for a neat and organized charging system. Beloved Swedish brand IKEA brought its signature budget-friendly, yet stylish designs to the world of wireless chargers with the launch of a trio of Qi2 wireless chargers under the VÄSTMÄRKE collection.

The units look to benefit Google Pixel and iPhone users and all are just under $25 starting at $9.99, with the first design reminiscent of a bagel or donut. It comes in a happy red color and is compact at just 2” D x 1″ W. Designed by Lukas Bazle, it offers a soft and secure grip from its silicon shell. The top part of the silicon folds up to store its built-in USB-C cable neatly inside for convenience during travel. The charger also doubles as a PopSocket, offering a secure grip when using the phone during charging.

Next up in the VÄSTMÄRKE wireless charger collection is a charging stand made from cork. It has strong magnets to automatically align the phone for charging so there’s no guesswork. It supports both portrait and landscape modes, with the vertical alignment for notifications and quick glances. Meanwhile, the horizontal is for StandBy mode, video calls, and video streaming.

Last in the VÄSTMÄRKE wireless charger collection incorporates lighting. Instead of silicon and cork, this unit houses the charger into a frosted glass bowl that doubles as an EDC tray. It can hold wallets, keys, watches, and other small items. The magnetic charging pad is at the center and a press on its charging puck activates the charging process. It also lights up the built-in LED under the bowl.

Images courtesy of IKEA