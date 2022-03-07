Handcrafted leather pieces are always a go-to when it comes to travel essentials. Not only do they boast timeless elegance and style, but they are also durable. The Tutima x Esquivel Compass Collection Travel Set is no exception.

German watch brand Tutima joins forces with Los-Angeles based men’s shoe and accessories designer George Esquivel for this limited-edition all-leather kit. The set features well-crafted pieces that speak of their shared passion for travel, respect for time, and adventure.

The Tutima x Esquivel Compass Collection Travel Set includes luxurious pieces that definitely outfit its user with class and elegance. It has a bespoke edition of the Tutima Patria Dual Time watch with NATO straps. The watch features Opalin white silver dial that adds a beautiful contrast to its solid 18-karat rose gold bezel. It works with a manual wind Caliber 619 movement and has a transparent sapphire case back.

Moreover, the set comes with an Esquivel-designed watch holder, a duffle bag, and a pair of Esquivel’s iconic Chelsea boots. The footwear boasts a ruggedly elegant silhouette with neat handstitched construction. The bag, on the other hand, features a leather upper and lining and a dedicated pocket for the watch holder.

Crafted from genuine leather, all the pieces in the Tutima x Esquivel Compass Collection Travel Set are sure to age gracefully. It will develop its own patina over time making it unique to each user. Speaking of users, Tutima and Esquivel are limiting the set to only 25 units. So best to grab your travel set now before it’s too late.

Images courtesy of Tutima