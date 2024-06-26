With an awesome lineup of AAA games that have been released and are about to drop, 2024 is a great year to get into gaming. It doesn’t matter what platform you play on as long as the gameplay feels immersive and fun. Turtle Beach is a supplier of high-quality yet affordable audio hardware and the Stealth 500 is their cord-free offering ideal for consoles and more.

Although primarily marketed for the Xbox lineup, the product page says it also works with the Nintendo Switch, mobile, and other devices with Bluetooth audio support. For low-latency performance on consoles such as the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, it uses a 2.4 GHz wireless connection via an included dongle.

If you are on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, don’t forget to choose the right SKU to ensure full compatibility. In the box are the Stealth 500 headset, a USB-A wireless transmitter, a 6.6-foot USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and documentation. For convenient versatility, an integrated QuickSwitch button lets you toggle seamlessly between connections.

Although Turtle Beach also caters to the premium segment, the Stealth 500 boasts a high-quality build for an entry-level model. The floating headband design minimizes pressure on your head, while the leatherette-wrapped memory foam ear cushions are plush and comfortable. Buttons are arranged just within reach, while the flip-to-mute microphone boom is an intuitive feature.

40 mm drivers provide spatial audio enhancement that puts players right in the middle of the action. To maximize the headset’s acoustic capabilities, download Turtle Beach’s Swarm II companion app for the PC, Android, or iOS to tweak the EQ and update the firmware when available. On a full battery, the Stealth 500 lasts up to 40 hours.

Images courtesy Turtle Beach