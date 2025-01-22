Are you still shopping for a premium pair of true wireless stereo earbuds? If Apple’s overpriced SKUs are not your cup of tea, there are better alternatives out there. Audio-Technica is renowned for its full-size headphones but it also sells high-fidelity TWS models. The ATH-CKS50TW2 is the next-generation flagship you need to check out.

At first, the earbuds seem nothing out of the ordinary. However, that’s exactly the point, because the manufacturer wants it to shine elsewhere. Users need hands-on experience to find out what these bring to the table. You have two colorways to choose from: Black and Beige.

Given how compact most TWS earbuds are, it’s ridiculously easy to lose one or two when they slip out of your grip. Therefore, Audio-Technica incorporates a clever feature it calls Magnetic Switch Technology. Additional magnets in the ATH-CKS50TW2 allow both units to snap together.

This gives users a larger surface area to hold on to. Storing and taking them out of the charging case should be easier. In addition to ergonomics, the ATH-CKS50TW2 automatically turns off to conserve power in this configuration. Pull them apart to resume your listening session on the fly.

From a performance standpoint, the ATH-CKS50TW2 earbuds are packing dynamic 9 mm drivers with a frequency response of 5 to 20,000 Hz. Audio-Technica says the engineering will “deliver clear, full-range audio with deep, powerful bass.” Elsewhere, MEMS microphones handle telecommunications with exceptional clarity.

For protection against moisture, the build quality is rated at IP55 but is limited to the earbuds only. Another aspect where the ATH-CKS50TW2 shines is battery life. A full charge with noise-canceling turned off provides up to 25 hours and about 65 hours with the charging case.

Images courtesy of Audio-Technica