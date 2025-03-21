Wireless connectivity is a huge boon for music aficionados. Since the first headphones came out, people already dreamed of a future where cords are entirely optional. Although the technology is now completely mainstream, traditional types are still as popular as before. Take Sennheiser for instance, the company just unveiled a new entry — the HD 550.

The audio equipment firm has been catering to the ever-changing demands of its customers throughout the years. Despite marketing a wide variety of models across every segment, its products enjoy a stellar reputation for acoustic fidelity. Design-wise, these pair of cans are nothing to write about.

However, the latest addition to its 500 series offers impressive sound reproduction for a decent price point. No need to shell out thousands of dollars for luxurious alternatives that justify the cost with classy aesthetics and premium materials. The HD 550, on the other hand, delivers where it matters.

“Audiophiles looking for featherlight headphones with honest voicing and deep bass extension are in for a treat,” states Sennheiser Audiophile Product Manager Klaus Hanselmann. “While the HD 550’s airy detail is obvious, customers will fall in love with its delightfully polite touch – perfect for listening for hours on end.”

Inside each earcup is a custom 38 mm transducer developed and manufactured in-house in Tullamore, Ireland. If this is your first pair of open-back headphones, it will initially sound odd. Nonetheless, most professionals prefer these types over closed systems for accuracy and comfort during extended listening sessions.

There is also a hint of sustainability courtesy of the user-replaceable earpads and cables. Sennheiser ships the HD 550 with a six-foot cable that ends in a 3.5 mm jack alongside a 6.35 mm adapter. These bad boys are hitting retailers early in April 2025.

Images courtesy of Sennheiser