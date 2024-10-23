Despite how it seems, most geeks are the easiest people to grab gifts for. Some of you are already shopping for presents to beat the holiday rush so here’s a nifty tip. We all know everybody loves Star Wars — except maybe for hardcore Trekkies. Moreover, guys never shy away from scale model kits. Therefore, LEGO’s Darth Vader Helmet is a surefire hit.

Star Wars Day is still a little over a year away, but all the cool merchandise tie-ins are available all year long. Take for example the Danish toymaker’s ever-expanding catalog of goodies based on the franchise in question. Item number 75304 reminds us just how iconic the original trilogy’s main antagonist remains today.

After Anakin Skywalker embraced the dark side of the Force, he eventually fought his former Jedi master and best friend Obi-Wan Kenobi. Unfortunately, the Battle on Mustafar was a duel he couldn’t win which left him disfigured. After extensive reconstructive surgery, we see him don the Darth Vader Helmet, we all recognize.

For this set, we have 834 pieces of mostly black LEGO bricks. With the help of detailed instructions, you can assemble the menacing protective gear/life-support system. As always, it’s impressive how the designers come up with ways to accurately portray the relevant details.

It would have been better if the kit included digital sound effects of his breathing and memorable quotes in the voice of the late James Earl Jones. Nevertheless, the LEGO Darth Vader Helmet makes an awesome display piece. It measures 8″ x 5.5″ x 5.5″ when completed along with the stand and nameplate

Images courtesy of LEGO