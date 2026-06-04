Strangely enough, Turtle Beach wasn’t exactly on our radar when the year started. It was probably because there were no major announcements or releases at the time. Nonetheless, it looks like they’ve made up for the radio silence in a huge way with awesome drops, especially the premium Command Series. The streak continues with the impending arrival of the Pacific Skyline.

As much as we guys here have a penchant for stealthier colorways, for some reason, there are exceptions. This gamepad is obviously far from understated, given its clad in garish hues. However, we can honestly say the pastel palette of teal, pink, and orange somehow suits this SKU. Then there’s the artwork that adorns the faceplate.

It’s far from just graphics here, as Turtle Beach incorporates translucent elements that allow the RGB lighting to shine through. With this illumination active, the San Diego skyline becomes even more noticeable. The placement of the Pacific Skyline controller’s face buttons, D-pad, and analog sticks follows the standard Xbox layout.

For reliability against stick drift, we have thumbsticks with TMR technology, which is lauded for precision and smooth actuation. To make gameplay extra immersive, each unit ships with impulse triggers and dual rumble motors. This ergonomic device measures 158 mm x 104 mm x 60 mm and weighs approximately 0.44 lbs.

Our only gripe so far is the built-in battery. After using standard Xbox wireless controllers for quite some time, replaceable AA batteries would be icing on the cake. The Pacific Skyline is compatible with Xbox game systems, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android devices. Equally important are the “two mappable quick-action back buttons.”

Images courtesy of Turtle Beach