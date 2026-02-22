What features do you look for in a gaming headset? Build quality is probably high on your list, followed by design, comfort, audio quality, and other gimmicks. Given the ridiculously inflated prices for computer components these days, it might be better to hold off on upgrades. However, you can at least enhance the experience with Logitech’s G522 LIGHTSPEED.

Since most of us here also play on PC, it’s infuriating that we are helpless to do anything about the AI’s ravenous appetite for resources. Given these companies regularly purchase in bulk, it’s a lucrative deal suppliers can’t ignore. Anyway, we just have to weather the storm and enjoy our favorite games enhanced by new hardware.

Desktop speakers are great to have when you prefer a more open soundstage, but full-size headphones also have their advantages. The G522 LIGHTSPEED measures 7.92″ x 7.26 x 3.19″ (HxWxD) and weighs 10.23 ounces.

This gaming headset is outfitted with 1.57″ PRO-G drivers and an omnidirectional microphone system. Logitech has it in two colors: Black or White, but incorporates LIGHTSYNC RGB for an awesome aesthetic touch. To minimize distractions, the light-up sections are mounted on the sides.

It boasts eight lighting zones that users can customize with over 16.8 million hues to pick from. Although USB-C wired is the best way to go, you can also wirelessly connect via the LIGHTSPEED dongle or through Bluetooth.

Communication is key, whether you are streaming to your viewers or just playing privately with friends. The G522 LIGHTSPEED’s removable microphone supports BLUE VO!CE tuning and customizations. Then there is the 48 kHz bandwidth for broadcast-quality clarity. Since audio matters, precision sound layers keep you on point.

Images courtesy of Logitech