It seems like we’re still a long way from the futuristic humanoid robots we’ve seen in sci-fi media. However, there are already a number of companies actively developing these. Until then, let’s check out Toyota and its fascinating Walk Me concept. Officially unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, this motorized chair is both whimsical and potentially game-changing.

If you think this is the task chair of the future, it might be possible, but its applications lie somewhere else. Wheels are efficient and typically more comfortable when in motion. It’s too early for us to say, but we’re not exactly sure if legs can match the smoothness of wheels or tank treads.

We know a lot of you still have nightmares of quadrupedal robots thanks to Boston Dynamics. Thankfully, Toyota design the Walk Me to resemble a modern seat with a void instead of a traditional backrest. It’s the kind of artisanal chair you might find in boutique furniture shops. Nevertheless, this one has mechanical limbs.

With a soft material and fabric cover, it’s not as intimidating as we originally thought it would be. The Japanese automotive firms plan to market this high-tech product for people with mobility issues. Despite its utility, a wheelchair also has limitations, especially when there are stairs and no elevators or ramps are available.

The Walk Me is engineered to climb stairs, traverse uneven surfaces, and even enter wheelchair-accessible vehicles. If you’re worried about motion sickness, Toyota leverages biomimicry, which allows the robot chair to smoothly move over any terrain. It can also deploy a footrest to enhance the passenger’s stability.

