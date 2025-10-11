Samsung apparently caught wind of Apple’s plans for 2025 and attempted to beat it to the punch with the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, sales are reportedly below expectations. Apple, on the other hand, generated plenty of publicity when the iPhone Air officially made its debut. As usual, it didn’t take long for Caviar to work its magic and present us with Ultra Black.

The shop regularly offers lavish customizations of premium consumer electronics. Although it also carries out bespoke personalization services for select brands like Samsung and Huawei, Apple products are exceedingly more in demand. Folks who are skipping the iPhone 17 series are looking at an exclusive run of 99 examples only.

As the slimmest iOS smartphone to date, many are intrigued by this new flagship’s svelte form factor. For the Ultra Black, we’re looking at a titanium housing with a black PVD coating. The dark tonal shade receives textural contrasts on the rear in the form of diagonal brushlines and elaborate knurling at the bottom and within the border of its camera module.

The Caviar branding in gold adorns the top, while a golden script that reads “Designed by Apple. Customized by Caviar” is visible below. Instead of the regular flush Apple logo, the device receives a replacement emblem rendered completely out of 18K gold. It seems clients can also request the volume of precious metal applied.

“iPhone 17 Air for those who value success. Titanium phone body with black PVD coating as in the best Swiss watch. A smartphone that combines high technology and jewelry craftsmanship. The luxurious Apple logo, made entirely of gold, turns the device into a symbol of wealth and prosperity,” writes Caviar regarding the Ultra Black.

Images courtesy of Caviar