Modern flagship smartphones now ship with imaging capabilities that can sometimes rival those of a standalone digital camera. However, due to the constraints brought about by a handset’s need to be pocket-friendly, it will never match the performance of top-shelf models such as the X2D II 100C. Therefore, the market for professional-grade equipment remains just as strong as before.

Hasselblad is a household name when it comes to photography and related accessories. As one of the top suppliers of these high-quality imaging tools, you can always count on outstanding results. Provided you already know a thing or two about taking photos and videos, this bad boy will handle the rest.

“Crafted for those who seek brilliance, Hasselblad X2D II 100C delivers true-to-life colour powered by the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution with High Dynamic Range (HNCS HDR). The new AF-C mode, subject detection and 10-stop stabilisation 1 work together to deliver sharp images with speed and precision—even in challenging conditions,” reads the product information page.

Subjects stay in focus with the help of its advanced autofocus system. The camera relies on LiDAR to accurately measure distance and track what you want to. Furthermore, it uses a deep learning algorithm to recognize whatever is in frame. Within the sturdy frame and durable housing is a 100-megapixel medium format BSI CMOS sensor.

Hasselblad says the X2D II 100C has a dynamic range of 15.3 stops and native sensitivity of ISO 50. In addition to the viewfinder, the rear is outfitted with a two-way tilt 3.6″ OLED touchscreen. With a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, the panel remains visible outdoors. Even when you have a shaky hand, the 5-axis, 10-stop stabilization keeps it steady.

Images courtesy of Hasselblad