Fumbling with bindings when snowboarding can be a hassle, especially when you’re already too hyped up for fun. That’s why snowboarder Brendan Walker created the Machina MagIC Ride system, that offers a seamless and lace-free snowboarding experience.

It replaces traditional snowboard bindings with powerful neodymium magnets. It integrates a Magnetic Interlocking Connection (MagIC) directly into the sole of the boot and in the board plate. This dual connection offers effortless boot and baseplate alignment. This means no more fumbling, which is especially handy when on a chairlift or on the fly.

A simple quarter-twist ,movement of the foot and the boot engages four precision helical cams in the board plate. It delivers a rock-solid lock that lets you ride directly off the chairlift. Moreover, the Machina MagIC Ride system replaces the baseplate and high-back with an ultra-light carbon fiber internal shell that wraps heel-to-calf for a lace-free fit.

It has dual-zone wire lacing that passes through the shell for custom tension sans the need for straps. The leash runs from the baseplate, up under the rider’s snowboarding pants, and to their belt. Releasing the rear boot involves pulling on the leash and then lifting and twisting the foot.

Meanwhile, removing the front boot from its baseplate involves bending down to perform the task by hand. The Machina MagIC Ride system uses lightweight and hydrophobic materials. These include Delrin polymer plates and rubber soles that effortlessly shed snow and ice to prevent buildup. The rotational locking also actively ejects any leftover snow from the cams for a clean and smooth ride every time.

Images courtesy of Brendan Walker/Machina