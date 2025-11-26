Have you ever heard of a brand called GravaStar? If not, then you are missing out on some of the coolest designs in tech out there. It just so happens that the brand currently has a sale on select products, some of which would make great gifts. What caught our eye is the Mercury V60 Pro Deluxe Edition.

Shopping for something from this manufacturer is like an interstellar adventure. Their catalog exudes a sci-fi theme ideal for gaming rig builds with a futuristic theme. However, instead of the usual bio-mechanical vibe, GravaStar’s signature aesthetics border on the organic/extraterrestrial/robotic.

The Mercury V60 Pro Deluxe Edition is a striking keyboard with a 60% layout. It measures approximately 12.8″ x 4.95″ x 1.61″ (HxWxD) and tips the scales at 1.9 lbs. For an input device of its size, the heft apparently comes from the durable aluminum construction.

At first, we thought the frame was made of ABS or a similar material with a metallic paint finish. Thankfully, it’s not. Buyers can choose between the darker GunMetal and the lighter Chrome Silver. Both SKUs are outfitted with a five-layer acoustic foam to absorb vibrations from each keystroke.

Not to worry, because the GravaStar UFO magnetic gaming switches will still deliver a tactile and satisfying actuation. It “boasts a blazing 8000Hz polling rate, paired with 256kHz key-position scanning, delivering a True 8kHz polling experience that slashes keyboard latency to a near-instantaneous ​0.125ms,” says the manufacturer.

When the RGB lighting is on, your Mercury V60 Pro Deluxe Edition looks like an alien craft that’s ready for action. Furthermore, if the default keycaps are too mundane for your tastes, the bundle includes a full set of translucent frosted keycaps.

Images courtesy of GravaStar