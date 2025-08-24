Now that the whimsical stuff, like Toyota Engineering Society’s spherical mobility concept, is out of the way, we can finally talk about other cool car reveals from last weekend. The 2025 Monterey Car Week was brimming with awesome automotive announcements. Cadillac presented its Elevated Velocity Concept to drum up publicity regarding its push for electrification.

Although the excitement surrounding hydrogen and solar energy was high a few years back, technological limitations remain. Thus, it’s safe to say future eco-friendly rides from the American luxury marque will stick with a battery-electric configuration in the meantime. The Elevated Velocity Concept looks nothing like an Escalade.

Instead, Cadillac opts for a crossover with an almost rakish silhouette. It seamlessly combines sexy curves with dynamic lines, which evokes forward motion even at a standstill. There’s also a healthy dose of menace to its profile, given the somewhat low-slung stance. This bad boy even comes with gull-wing doors.

Elsewhere, a glance inside reveals a 2+2 seating arrangement. With no B-pillar to speak of, entry and egress for second row passengers should be smooth. The Elevated Velocity Concept press release speaks of a Welcome Mode that illuminates the seats, floor, steering wheel, doors, and instrument panel as the driver approaches the vehicle.

Engage Elevate Mode, and this green crossover transitions into a self-driving cocoon of recovery and relaxation. The lighting, steering wheel, pedals, and other cabin elements adjust accordingly. Velocity Mode, on the other hand, dials down brightness to help the driver focus on the road and the exhilarating ride ahead.

According to Cadillac, “the interior features layers of materials ranging from smooth wrapped surfaces, embossed grains, boucle fabric, tinted acrylic and glass, representing Elevated Velocity’s extreme capabilities with inspiration from desert polo pursuits.”

Images courtesy of General Motors/Cadillac