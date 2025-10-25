How long did it take you to learn how to ride a bike? In general, the process involves bruises, scratches, or even harrowing injuries in some cases. Nonetheless, with a bit of perseverance, we eventually find our sense of balance. If two-wheelers no longer offer a thrill for you, maybe it’s time you take things up a notch. The INMOTION P6 just might deliver the rush you crave.

Since battery-electric drive systems have already made their way to tricycles and bicycles, it’s understandable that the next in line would be unicycles. In its traditional configuration, the pedals and seat placement pose a challenge even if you have mastered two-wheelers. However, those who eventually get the hang of things claim it’s not impossible.

We don’t claim to be experts here, but the INMOTION P6 seems like the ideal personal mobility platform for adrenaline junkies. This is no quirky form of transport for the urban commuter. Instead, this machine is engineered for speed and responsive handling. Should you dare to push it to the limit, get ready to be impressed.

The manufacturer tells us this bad boy can reach speeds of up to 93 mph. It sounds pretty tame from an automotive perspective, but keep in mind this is a single-wheeler. With no other form of safety bubble save for whatever your personal protective gear offers, the difference is like comparing apples to oranges.

Powering this electric unicycle is a 235 high-voltage architecture with a 4,200 Wh battery pack. The latter uses Samsung 50S cells and a “Tesla-grade battery framework with BMU + BCU + BDU triple control system.” Plus, all sensitive electronics of your INMOTION P6 boast IPX7-rated protection against moisture.

Images courtesy of INMOTION