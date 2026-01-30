The Turno furniture concept by Leyma Design solves the common height problems when it comes to side tables. A simple twist is all it takes to adjust its height so it adapts to various interior layout and functional purpose.

The table appears as one clean geometric form crafted from a solid block of maple wood. But it cleverly hides a twist-to-adjust mechanism in its framework to adjust its height.

Turno, an Italian word, means to shift or turn in English. It applies to the table’s functional design. It raises effortlessly without the need for buttons or levers. Instead, the height adjusts with a simple turn of the wooden body.

This thoughtful design provides the Turno side table with its versatile functionality. It adapts to various uses, whether placed beside a sofa or lounge chair, or used as a bedside table. It even transforms into a shelf of sort with several pieces placed side by side in various heights.

“The smooth turning motion ensures a tactile and effortless user experience, reinforcing the sense of quality and durability in every interaction. This furniture concept “combines natural warmth with industrial precision, transforming a compact piece of furniture into a versatile design object.”

The Turno side table stays visually clean and serves as a coffee table when not in its engaged or raised form. It also comes in a compact footprint to minimize spacial visual clutter. It comes in bases in various color options that range from bold hues like coral and navy, to more neutral tones that blend into any interior setup.

Images courtesy of Behance/Leyma Design