Growing mushrooms at home is made easy with the app-connected LYKYN grow chamber. It takes the guesswork out of growing a variety of mushrooms. It has 28 presets including Reishi, Oyster, Shiitake, Lion’s Mane, and more.

This is the first first consumer-ready mushroom grow chamber that uses smart automation to remove the complexity of mushroom cultivation. Its integrated system of fans, sensors, humidifier and power management creates the perfect environment for succesful mushroom cultivation with minimal human efffort.

LYKYN has sensors and a dedicated app that controls humidity, fresh air exchange, and lighting cycles. It maintains the perfect humidity and airflow using intake fans (filtered) and outtake fans to exchange air and manage CO₂. The unit specifically utilizes variable-speed intake with HEPA and an outtake with spore capture to retain teehe ideal CO₂ while limiting spore escape.

Moreover, this device is very easy to use. Simply add water to the tank, put a pre-inoculated mushroom block inside, choose your prefered mushroom type in the app, and tap grow. All you have to do on your end is be amaze as you watch your mushroom grow day by day.

LYKYN is spacious enough to fit large mushroom blocks sold online so you can have strong yield and reliable harvests. It is also compact, collapsible for efficient shipping and looks sleek as it is functional.

Conveniently, the app alerts you right away during power outages or connectivity loss so you can act before anything affects your mushrooms’ growth. Then the unit resumes its last-known settings and species profile once power or connection is back.

Images courtesy of LYKYN