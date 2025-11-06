The Perovia bench designed by TAIWA offers a sustaible chargin and lighting option to households or urban commuters. It uses solar energy to light up the streets at night while also doubling as a charging hub.

A dead battery on your phone, laptop, or tablet equates to an emergency situation in this modern age of technology and communication. Hence, power banks always come to the rescue for portable energy refills. But when this is unavailable, then poeple normally flock to cafes, restaurants, malls, or anywhere where there’s electricity.

The Perovia bench, on the other hand, makes it even more convenient. It not only provides a comfortable seating setup but also powers up mobile devices via built-in USB charging ports. Then at night, it illuminates the street or households. But instead of the usual bulky solar panels widely available in the market, it has perovskite cells integrated into its metal frame, hence its name.

Perovskite cells are a revolutionary solar material that is flexible and lightweight, enabling innovative designs and applications, and making them easy to integrate into various surfaces. Moreover, they are low-cost and can be produced using printing or coating techniques from liquid inks.

TAIWA described the Perovia bench as “a node of light in the urban circuit.” It soaks up solar power during the day and come night, it is a glowing beacon offering visibility in the dark. The bench has an open-frame matte electro-polished precision-formed stainless steel frame crafted using high-accuracy laser cutting, CNC bending, and precision welding. Its lightweight, luminous, and sleek design easily adapts to any urban setting.

Images courtesy of TAIWA