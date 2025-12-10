If you’re up for a bit of mental challenge when reading time, then the Clock&Roll timepiece from French industrial designer Germain Verbrackel may be up your alley. It puts a spin (literally) in the humble clock design with its metal framework that offers a hypnotic dance around invisible digits.

This aluminum torus-shaped clock boasts a sleek and minimalist design. It features two independent rings that glide on ball bearings set in motion by external rollers. As time ticks by, the rings move accordingly, each with respective color indicators to help with telling the hours from the seconds: blue for the external (hour) and orange for the internal ring (second).

The rings hang suspeded on a vertical rectangular base that holds the rollers. Details are scarce for Clock&Roll as it’s a concept for now. Although, renders show what could be a color-coded power button at the side of the base. Likewise, the kinetic system that drives the whole operation, including the gears and bearings, are visible at the base for added aesthetic appeal.

This clock’s industrial design makes a great conversation starter or a centerpiece in any interior setup. It elegantly blends functionality with modern art, making it a great eye candy on the desk, shelf, or just about anywhere it finds its sweet spot on.

Clock&Roll looks mesmerizing as it spins around with each ticking of the time. It’s a timepiece design that Verbrackel confessed he “had fun” creating. It is indeed “fun” to see it gliding around. But this is clearly not your grandmother’s mantel clock and is for someone with a high-level of deciphering skill.

Images courtesy of Germain Verbrackel/Behance