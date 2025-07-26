Muddycap uses random everyday mundane things for design inspiration on his furniture pieces. He turns humble and ordinary things, like paperclips and bandages, into extraordinary and whimsical functional furniture. This time, he puts the familiar red, yellow, and green road lights into full display in his aptly-named Traffic Light Bench.

Just like his Low Battery Chair featured on this site, this design is also just as quirky, charming, and loud. It expertly replicates the traffic light construction from the pole to the sunshades. But instead of an upright position, he turns the pole sideways to position the lights at the bottom hanging from the pole.

Each light technically serves as the seat, or rather the sunshade, so you get a three-seater Traffic Light Bench. The bottom rests solidly on the ground for support and assisted by one standing end of the light pole. The three colors pop out against its black backdrop inside a bright orange rectangular frame.

The curved shape of the sunshade provides ample space to sit comfortably with the colored circular slots serving as the backrest. Details on the materiality and construction method of this furniture are scarce. Although, it’s safe to say that the seat is made with plastic and the backrest is foam-padded for cushion.

Then steel or other metal framework would be ideal given the bench’s design inspiration and for durability and structural integrity. The Traffic Light Bench makes a colorful addition to a cafe, a bookshop, or any space that needs a touch of whimsical character. Much like Muddycap’s other designs, it has a dual purpose: as functional furniture or sculptural art for display.

Images courtesy of Muddycap