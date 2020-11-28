The TurboHub is no ordinary storage device. In this world of advanced technology, it makes a great impression not just for its sleek aesthetics but for its purpose.

This device is relatively new but it can easily rival high-end and well-known external SSD drives in the market. It boasts up to 2TB of storage space enough to store or back up files on the go. File transfers are also lightning fast with its high-speed data transfer of up to 1200Mbps read and write speed. That is seven times faster than the average external HDDS. A 40GB of 4K video transfer will take just a minute to complete.

The TurboHub uses USB Type-C 3.1 with Gen 2 interface, which helps with the speedy transfers. Moreover, this is an all-in-one tech with its handy adapter options. It has six ports to plug in your memory cards and cables which is handy for those recent laptop models that seem to forego the benefits of ports.

It has a 4K60Hz HDMI video output, USB 3.1 hub, Thunderbolt 3 port with 40 Gbps high-speed to connect Apple products to any device, a 300MB/s SD card reader, Type-C USB-C 3.1 Gen2 port, and a high-speed 1GB Ethernet connector for internet connectivity. The HDMI and USB-C make it possible to connect two additional screens to your laptop for a more versatile workspace.

Moreover, TurboHub is easy to operate without unnecessary programs and special installation instructions. Simply drag and drop files for quick and easy transfers. All these features make work and play more productive. More so when this SSD hub is compact and portable you can take it with you anywhere and anytime.

Images courtesy of TurboHub