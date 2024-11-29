Despite the sad state of the Xbox Series X, it still has a massive fanbase. Unlike Sony’s limited support for third-party accessories, Microsoft’s gaming division prefers diverse compatibility. As such, this makes it possible for 8BitDo to develop awesome input devices like the Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard – Xbox Edition and Retro R8 Mouse – Xbox Edition.

A while back, the Hong Kong-based manufacturer catered to Nintendo fans with the N and Fami Editions of the keyboard and the N30 Wireless Mouse. Xbox fans will quickly recognize what the latest drops pay tribute to. For the rest who don’t know, these two are inspired by the Transparent Green Xbox.

With a healthy demand for see-through tech, these will make great gifts for gamers. Although the accessories under the Xbox Edition collection are officially licensed products, these will not work with the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. However the keyboard and mouse are compatible with Windows or macOS computers and devices that run Android 9.0 or higher.

Apart from the striking verdant hue, specific buttons match the colors of the Xbox gamepad’s face buttons. The Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard – Xbox Edition features RGB backlighting and comes with Dual Super Buttons. We also have a hot-swappable PCB, Kailh Jellyfish X switches, and n-key rollover support.

Up next is the Retro R8 Mouse – Xbox Edition. Choose between three connection modes, while the PAW 3395 sensor can toggle between six sensitivity levels. Ergonomics-wise, both right and left-handed users will feel right at home with this bad boy. 8BitDo even throws in a charging dock/signal extension module.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo