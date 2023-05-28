True Utility’s Dual Cutter lets you get the job done when it comes to setting up a fire or prepping a meal while in the great outdoors. This sleek multitool offers both the cutting and slicing power of a knife and a pair of scissors that is larger in size compared to those found in other pocket tools.

This is a 2-in-1 cutting tool that houses a 7cm fine-edge sandblasted Tanto blade set securely in place via a liner lock and easily deploys with just one hand. The triangular shape of the blade offers increased tip strength which makes it ideal for piercing tasks. It also provides two distinct sharpened edges for added functionality so it can do more than just pierce but also cut, stab, and slice.

Moreover, True Utility’s Dual Cutter features a pair of full-sized spring-loaded, 4cm micro-serrated scissors in a satin finish. The micro serrations give users extra grip for a stronger edge and steadier, more precise cuts. This also means a secure hold during piercing, slicing, or cutting jobs so you don’t accidentally nick or wound yourself.

All these features come in a durable and robust construction. The knife and scissors are made from 3Cr13 stainless steel, which makes them resistant to corrosion, boast great edge retention, and great hardness. Meanwhile, the handle is made from anodized aluminum for strength and scratch resistance. It also adds a nice hefty feel to the knife.

True Utility’s Dual Cutter is lightweight at just 204 grams and measures 4.02″ L x 1.10″ W x 0.75″ D. It comes with a pocket clip for added portability.

