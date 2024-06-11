A while back Breitling partnered with Triumph to commemorate the release of a new moto. The unveiling of two Top Time Chronographs served as matching accessories for the Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition. Zooming into 2024, watch and motorcycle aficionados are in for another awesome treat with the arrival of the Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition.

Although we’re glad that a brand-new collaborative project was announced, both parties could have tried to shorten the name. Nonetheless, despite being a mouthful, what truly matters is the design, specifications, and performance of this exclusive two-wheeler. “Inspired by a shared reputation for world-leading precision and performance,” writes Triumph Motorcycles.

This bold bike flaunts a level of craftsmanship deserving of its designation as a flagship machine. Beneath its aerodynamic shell is an aluminum twin spar frame, along with a bolt-on subframe fabricated from the same metal. The trend continues with the Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition’s swingarm and wheels.

On each end are suspension units supplied by Öhlins and Brembo brake systems to help you stop on a dime. At the core is a 1,160 cc liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine. The potent mill produces 177 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque. As for the bespoke elements in the build, let’s start with the unique startup sequence of the 5″ TFT instrument display.

Its body is adorned with a special metallic paint scheme, sophisticated detailing, hand-painted coach lining, and the Breitling script. Other distinct cosmetic tweaks include the leather saddle with a French stitching and Breitling logo on the billet machined rear wheel finisher.

All Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition bikes are equipped with Akrapovič titanium silencers. Like its predecessor, buyers can purchase a Breitling Choronomat B01 Triumph Owners Exclusive timepiece. Only 270 examples are available globally.

Images courtesy of Triumph/Breitling