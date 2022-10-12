Fans closely following the exploits of Ian Fleming’s fictional spy are still eagerly waiting for the next thespian filling the shoes of Daniel Craig after five films as agent 007. For now, it’s still not clear who will earn the role in future installments. Meanwhile, Triumph pays homage to the franchise’s 60 years with the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition.

It’s only fitting that the collaborative counterpart to celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond is also a British marque. The motorcycle sports a stealthy Granite Grey and Storm Grey colorway with hand-painted gold embellishments. The tank also flaunts 25 official James Bond film titles and a special “007 60” livery on the sides.

As another stylish tribute, the cockpit fairing features graphics of the iconic gun barrel rifling. It’s what we usually see during the opening sequence of each movie. At the heart of the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition is a 1,160 cc liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline-three. It generates 177 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque.

The manufacturer is mounting it to an aluminum twin-spar frame with a bolt-on aluminum rear subframe. Both the forks and the aluminum single-sided swing arms are outfitted with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension systems. the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition supports five riding modes: Rider, Rain, Sport, Track, and Road.

Each cast aluminum rim of the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition uses Brembo brake units. A 5” TFT instrument panel display telemetry and supports smart connectivity. Triumph is building only 60 examples and each ship with a certificate of authenticity. A special plaque on the top yoke indicates the moto’s number in the series.

Images courtesy of Triumph