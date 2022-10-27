When you’re after motorcycles with a distinct refined aesthetic and performance to back it up, Triumph offers it all. Over the years, many of its models became icons in the moto scene. Moreover, their machines are a favorite of aftermarket customization outfits worldwide. To commemorate its success, there’s the Chrome Collection.

“Ten iconic motorcycles, each with a beautiful and unique new chrome design,” read the press materials. “Inspired by the classic custom look, beautifully executed by Triumph’s world-class design and manufacturing teams.” The Hinckley-based group’s hand-built expertise and excellent craftsmanship are on full show here.

The silhouettes receiving the special makeover are sure to delight avid followers of the esteemed marque. From what we could gather, the technical specifications and mechanical layout remain intact. However, what sets the Chrome Collection apart from the rest of the fleet is the retro-inspired tanks coated in the metal of the series’ namesake.

Moreover, Triumph’s team of motorcycle artisans endows the fuel cells with intricate details. These include pinstripes, brushed aluminum fenders, side panels, headlight shrouds, and mudguards. Some parts are in black to contrast the sheen of chrome elements.

Triumph lists the Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster, Scrambler 1200 XE, Scrambler 900, Speed Twin 900, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Thruxton RS, Rocket 3 GT, and Rocket 3 R. all of these are getting the Chrome Editions. Keep in mind the Chrome Collection will only be available for a year

“Beautifully and sensitively incorporated into each of these ten iconic motorcycles, Chrome Edition riders can enjoy the thrilling performance, neutral handling and modern capability of the latest generation lineup, amplified by a truly exclusive, custom-inspired look,” write Triumph regarding the Chrome Collection.

Images courtesy of Triumph