Nike is in a favorable position whenever the company decides to revamp a classic silhouette. With its ever-growing catalog of kicks, the options are practically without equal. One of its latest ventures deals with the Air Max 90, which welcomes a dapper overhaul dubbed Light British Tan and Black. Get ready for a dose of nostalgia with this upcoming drop.

Do keep in mind that SKU: IQ0283-281 is slated to launch in about two weeks. The product page specifically lists the release date on January 24, 2026. We like the timing as the earthy and dark hues exude a sense of warmth ideal for the season. As one of Tinker Hatfield’s legendary works, the Air Max 90 is already immensely popular.

As such, this fresh iteration would make an excellent addition to your growing collection for daily rotation. To help it stand out from the other colorways, the Light British Tan and Black version also goes for a multi-textural approach. The upper presents a brown suede mudguard that wraps all the way around the heel.

A cutout shows the Air Max branding, while a leather Swoosh logo sits just above it. These panels overlay a mesh fabric with reinforced rubber eyestays for the flat shoelaces to thread through. Next is the plush tongue and its Nike over a Swoosh tag.

Reports likewise point out the cork sockliners, which might deliver a different type of feel for those who try them for the first time. Completing the look are the Air units visible at the heel of the midsoles and the outsole with the distinct Waffle pattern. Are you getting the Air Max 90 Light British Tan and Black?

Images courtesy of Nike