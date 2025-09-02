“Built to breathe, made to move,” the Aeroflex Performance Blazer & Suit adapts to any adventure. It effortlessly and stylishly transitions from office to party with its stretchable fabric equipped with ventilation points for optimal breathability.

Wearing a suit in warm weather conditions hardly leads to a comfortable experience. Movements may be restricted and there’s the sweat buildup during intense activity. Think walking under the blazing heat of the sun or unexpectedly going on outdoor adventures with it on.

The body’s natural response to air out the heat is to remove the blazer. But the Aeroflex Performance Blazer & Suit stays with you. It is built with these unexpected moments in mind so you stay stylishly active. It is the ultimate warm weather wear designed to keep you moving while staying comfortable.

Its four-way stretch fabric offers freedom of mobility: you can squat, jump, stretch, or run and not worry about rips especially from high-stress areas. Moreover, the lightweight fabric stays cool and breezy even under three-digit temperatures thanks to micro ventilation points that are only visible when held up to the light.

The premium fabric is also wrinkle-resistant, antimicrobial, has UP45 protection, and quick drying. So forget the sweat and dry cleaning, as a simple machine wash keeps it looking like new every time. The Aeroflex Performance Blazer & Suit also doesn’t compromise on quality performance.

It offers modern functionality with pockets reimagined to cater to your on-the-go needs. It has four inner pockets: the left side has a cellphone and a zippered and RFID-secured blocking pocket, on the right is a standard and pen pocket. There are also two standard-sized reinforced front pockets. The Aeroflex Performance Blazer & Suit uses advanced sizing algorithms for a bespoke fit.

Images courtesy of Woodies Denim