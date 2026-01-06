Even if you’re a stickler for style, a pair of sneakers might just be the most versatile type of footwear available. Nonetheless, it also depends on the make and model the wearer wants to rock that day. There are plenty of iconic silhouettes to choose from, and Nike presents the Air Max 95 in a dashing new “Anthracite” colorway.

The American sports apparel group is apparently going the extra mile when it comes to this beloved mainstay. If the vibrant hues of the “Valentine’s Day” version feel too flashy, then perhaps a darker gradient combo is more up your alley. SKU: IQ0285-010 is officially available in shades of Black, Lime Blast, Metallic Silver, and Anthracite.

These kicks are exactly what you should wear when comfort and fashion are considered essential attributes. Just like the others that Nike recently announced, the Air Max 95 “Anthracite” features a textural upper. The signature overlapping layers from the bottom give it a sleek form. Meanwhile, mesh fabric frames the plush tongue.

Round shoelaces thread through synthetic textile loops to lock your feet securely. The tongue tag shows an embroidered Air Max branding, while the Swoosh logos appear on several sections. These emblems are visible close to the collar on the lateral sides of the sneakers. The Nike Air script on the heel also displays them.

Air units are incorporated into the black midsole to cushion your every step. According to Nike, the Air Max 95 “Anthracite” is due to drop around spring this year. Expect to shell out around $190 for these snazzy yet stealthy sneakers.

Images courtesy of Nike