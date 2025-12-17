If you’re one of the lucky few who managed to snag the Porsche 911 GT3 90 F.A. Porsche, it comes with an awesome bonus. Since you’re already driving an exclusive version of an iconic vehicle, rocking the Chronograph 1 – 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche is a perfect match.

Porsche Design is meticulously crafting every one of the 90 examples. The Chronograph 1 – 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche is reportedly a tribute to its namesake’s personal timepiece. With the special edition sports car, you’re honoring his legacy in motoring. Meanwhile, the watch is a tribute to the man’s love for precision timekeeping.

This reference is a standard Chronograph 1 at its core. Hence, we have an understated beauty courtesy of the black DLC over the titanium case. The matte texture of its surfaces minimizes reflections in the most elegant way possible.

Since it draws inspiration from Professor Ferdinand Alexander (F.A.) Porsche’s own chronograph, the Super-LumiNova coating is in a different hue than the usual. This shade manages to impart the vintage glow of radium or tritium lumes thanks to its patina effect.

Just above the day/date window at 3 o’clock is the script F.A.P., which will make some of you chuckle for sure. The Chronograph 1 – 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche runs on an in-house Kaliber WERK 01.240 automatic movement. The self-winding caliber features 25 jewels and a 48-hour power reserve.

Another cool design element on the Chronograph 1 – 911 GT3 90 F. A. Porsche is the Fuchsfelge rim rotor visible via the exhibition case back. If the included black DLC titanium bracelet is not to your liking, swap it out for the Truffle Brown leather strap instead.

Images courtesy of Porsche/Porsche Design